Bo Rangers held to a draw by New Promoted Real Republicans in the opening fixture of the 2022/2023 SLPL Season

The defending champions of the Sierra Leone Premier League Bo Rangers FC opened their 2022/23 campaign with a 1-1 draw against newly promoted side Real Republicans FC at the Bo Mini Stadium on Friday, December 9, 2022.

Real Republicans were recently promoted to the Sierra Leone Premier League after a long absence and were up for a big test in their opening fixture away to Bo Rangers but they did not display any sign of weakness, as both teams created lots of chances that led to a goalless first half.

Later in a contested second half Real Republicans silenced the home side with a moment to remember courtesy of Ibrahim Sorie Conteh’s goal in the 88th minute. The hosts responded by leveling the game deep into stoppage time with a goal scored by substitute Fleance Jumu Kamara in the 3 third minute of added time.

Bo Rangers defender, Lamin Kargbo won the first man of the match award in the 2022/2023 Sierra Leone premier league season.

They won their maiden league title in 2021/2022 Sierra Leone Premier League season with 78 points, since the club was founded in 1954. They became the second team outside Freetown to win the Sierra Leone Premier League after Diamond Star, who won it in 2012 and 2013.