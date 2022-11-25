Parliament Summons Sports Minister, SLFA, and Others

The Parliamentary Committee on Sports has summoned the Minister of Sports, the Executive Director of the National Sports Authority, the General Secretary, the President of the Sierra Leone Football Association, and Key Staff, to Parliament on Wednesday, November 30th. The Press Release, which was signed by the Parliamentary Clerk of Committees, and dated 18th November, stated that the purpose of the summon is to have the requested officials brief the committee on the recent trip of Sierra Leone’s Men’s National Team to Dubai.

The release further stated that 17 copies of the full list of the 51-man squad that traveled to Dubai, the total amount of money disbursed by the government to the National Sports Authority for the trip, and receipts and all supporting documents on expenditure for the trip. The documents are expected to be submitted to the committee secretariat no later than Friday, 25th November.

The Leone Star team A lost to Algeria’s team B in a FIFA-sanctioned friendly match in the UAE on Saturday 19th November. The trip had a lot of unanswered questions which resulted in the Sport Writers Association of Sierra Leone asking the Anti-Corruption Commission to launch an investigation into the friendlies.

Popular sports journalist Mohamed Fajar Barrie has on his Facebook page allegedly claimed that officials of the national team did not make preparations for the second friendly match and they are still in search of an opponent that will fill the spot. A claim SLFA is yet to deny or confirm, and to date the second opponent is undisclosed.

“I understand that the original plan was that the Leone Stars were due to take on their Rwandan counterparts before facing Algeria, but the match will no longer take place and the search for a replacement for Rwanda is ongoing what happened?” Mohamed Fajar Barrie wrote.