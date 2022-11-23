Journalists and Content Creators Can Win Cash From Vickie Remoe Prize––Apply Today!

Sierra Leone’s annual multimedia support fund offers NLE 200,000 cash grants for excellence in news and online journalism, photojournalism, videography, and content creation.

Freetown, Sierra Leone (23 November 2022)— Vickie Remoe announced today that applications for The Vickie Remoe Prize for Journalism and New Media are now open to print and online journalists, bloggers, photojournalists, filmmakers, vloggers, and podcasters. The Sierra Leonean TV journalist said that the annual prize would award NLE. 200,000 ($11,000) to Sierra Leone’s best multimedia practitioners and content creators.

In its inaugural year, the Vickie Remoe Prize will present ten awards in four categories to the best male and female applicants.

“There is more local talent in Sierra Leone than there are opportunities. I’ve learned this over a decade as a journalist, creative digital entrepreneur, and media trainer. To improve the quality of local storytelling, we must invest in and support local talent,” said Vickie Remoe, founder of the Vickie Remoe Prize and Director of Digital Media at VRCMarketing.

The prize is a collaboration with Young Salone, a creative hub in the UK that uses art to impact youth at home and build community in the diaspora.

Sierra Leonean media professionals currently working at NPR, BET, and AYV TV; Independent Photographers, Documentary Producers, and Young Salone, who serve on the Vickie Remoe Prize’s board, will choose winners. Prize winners will participate in a six-month media fellowship.

This first-of-its-kind funding opportunity launches as the government of Sierra Leone seeks to increase media investment.

At the Sierra Leone National Media Viability and Investment Conference held in Freetown in April this year, President Julius Maada Bio challenged the media to embrace new business models for sustainability.

“Take advantage of digital technologies and innovation to deliver new content in new ways. In essence, produce, promote, market, distribute, and deliver content to national and international audiences.”

The President also highlighted funding gaps.

“Where will the seed money come from to fund these innovation and diversification initiatives?” he said.

The Prize is a private grant funded by Sierra Leoneans who support Remoe’s media campaign to create and broadcast locally-focused multimedia content to #MakeSierraLeoneFamous.

“Sierra Leonean stories are still missing online, but if we have skilled multimedia journalists and content producers, we can shape and share our narratives! With this prize, our content will improve, and local storytellers will learn digital skills to reach new audiences.”

Applications for the 2022-2023 Vickie Remoe Prize are free and available at VickieRemoe.com/about-the-prize. The last day to apply is February 1, 2023.

The Vickie Remoe Prize is open to Sierra Leonean citizens resident in Sierra Leone. Women and People Living With disabilities are strongly encouraged to apply.

About The Vickie Remoe Prize

The Vickie Remoe Prize is an award for achievements in news and online journalism, photojournalism, videography, and content creation within Sierra Leone.