Africans at the World Cup – Know the teams participating

The world’s biggest football event “the 2022 Qatar FIFA World Cup” kicks off on Sunday, November 20, 2022. The tournament will have 32 countries from all over the world competing across 64 matches for the biggest trophy in football.

Five African countries, Senegal, Tunisia, Cameroon, Ghana, and Morroco are the teams representing Africa at this year’s tournament. Below are the squad lists for all African teams.



GHANA: they are in Group H with Portugal, Uruguay, and South Korea.

Goalkeepers: Lawrence Ati Zigi, Nurudeen Manaf, Ibrahim Danlad.

Defenders: Tariq Lamptey, Alidu Seidu, Alexander Djiku, Gideon Mensah, Dennis Odoi, Daniel Amartey, Mohammed Salisu, Joseph Aidoo, Baba Abdul Rahman.

Midfielders: Andre Ayew, Mohammed Kudus, Thomas Partey, Elisha Owusu, Daniel Kofi Kyereh, Abdul Salis Samed.

Forwards: Osman Bukari, Williams Inaki, Jordan Ayew, Daniel Afriyie Barnieh, Sowah Kamal, Antoine Semenyo, Kamaldeen Sulemana, Abdul Fatawu Issahaku.



SENEGAL: they are in Group A with hosts Qatar, Ecuador, and the Netherlands. In January this year, they won the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations.

Goalkeepers: Seny Dieng, Alfred Gomis, Edouard Mendy.

Defenders: Fode Ballo-Toure, Pape Abdou Cisse, Abdou Diallo, Ismail Jakobs, Kalidou Koulibaly, Formose Mendy, Youssouf Sabaly.

Midfielders: Pathe Ciss, Krepin Diatta, Idrissa Gana Gueye, Pape Gueye, Cheikhou Kouyate, Mamadou Loum Ndiaye, Nampalys Mendy, Moustapha Name, Pape Matar Sarr.

Forwards: Boulaye Dia, Famara Diedhiou, Bamba Dieng, Nicolas Jackson, Sadio Mane, Iliman Ndiaye, Ismaila Sarr.



TUNISIA: this is the fifth time they are competing in the World Cup. They are in Group D with France, Australia, and Denmark.

Goalkeepers: Aymen Dahmen, Bechir Ben Said, Aymen Mathlouthi, Mouez Hassen

Defenders: Wajdi Kechrida, Mohamed Drager, Dylan Bronn, Nader Ghandri, Bilel Ifa, Yassine Meriah, Montassar Talbi, Ali Maaloul, Ali Abdi

Midfielders: Ghailene Chaalali, Aissa Laidouni, Eliyes Skhiri, Hannibal Mejbri, Ferjani Sassi, Mohamed Ali Ben Romdhane

Forwards: Wahbi Khazri, Youssef Msakni, Taha Yessine Khenissi, Issam Jebali, Seiffedine Jaziri, Anis Ben Slimane, Naim Sliti.



MOROCCO:

Goalkeepers: Yassine Bounou, Munir Mohamedi, Ahmed Reda Tagnaouti.

Defenders: Achraf Hakimi, Noussair Mazraoui, Jawad El Yamiq, Romain Saiss, Achraf Dari, Yahia Attiyat Allal, Badr Benoun, Nayef Aguerd.

Midfielders: Sofyan Amrabat, Azzedine Ounahi, Abdelhamid Sabiri, Selim Amallah, Yahya Jabrane, Bilal El Khannous.

Attackers: Hakim Ziyech, Zakaria Aboukhlal, Sofiane Boufal, Youssef En-Nesyri, Ez Abde, Amine Harit, Ilias Chair, Abderrazak Hamdallah, Walid Cheddira.



CAMEROON:

Goalkeepers: Devis Epassy, Simon Ngapandouetnbu, Andre Onana.

Defenders: Jean-Charles Castelletto, Enzo Ebosse, Collins Fai, Olivier Mbaizo, Nicolas Nkoulou, Tolo Nouhou, Christopher Wooh.

Midfielders: Martin Hongla, Pierre Kunde, Olivier Ntcham, Gael Ondoua, Samuel Oum Gouet, Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa.Forwards: Vincent Aboubakar, Christian Bassogog, Eric-Maxim Choupo Moting, Souaibou Marou, Bryan Mbeumo, Nicolas Moumi Ngamaleu, Jerome Ngom, Georges-Kevin Nkoudou , Jean-Pierre Nsame, Karl Toko Ekambi.