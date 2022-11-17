World Population hits 8 billion people – says United Nations

The United Nations (UN) has announced that the world’s population has reached 8 billion people. This comes 11 years after passing the 7 billion milestones.



According to the World Population Prospects 2022, India is projected to surpass China as the most populous country in 2023. UN Secretary-General António Guterres, says that this is a time to celebrate diversity, recognize humanity, and improve health advancement to extend lifespans and dramatically reduced maternal and child mortality rates in the world.



“This year’s World Population Day falls during a milestone year when we anticipate the birth of the Earth’s eight billionth inhabitant. At the same time, it is a reminder of our shared responsibility to care for our planet and a moment to reflect on where we still fall short of our commitments to one another,” he said.



However, global population growth is at its slowest rate since 1950. United Nations has projected recently that the population of the world could grow to around 8.5 billion in 2030 and 9.7 billion in 2050. It is also projected that it will reach 10.4 billion people by 2080 and will remain at that until 2100.

