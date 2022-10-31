Sierra Leone Embassy in the UAE refutes Visa ban claims on its Citizens

The Embassy of the Republic of Sierra Leone in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has refuted reports claiming that the Government of the United Arab Emirates has issued a visa ban on Sierra Leoneans and several other African citizens.

Last week, Allafrica.com reported that the UAE has imposed a visa ban on Sierra Leoneans and citizens from 19 African countries who seek to visit Dubai immediately.

According to a press release the embassy claimed that they have not received any information from the government of the UAE on the said matter and hence the rumor is being considered false and misleading.