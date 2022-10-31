November 1, 2022

SwitSalone

Sierra Leone Entertainment News

Sierra Leone Embassy in the UAE refutes Visa ban claims on its Citizens

Amidu Kallon 20 hours ago 1 min read

The Embassy of the Republic of Sierra Leone in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has refuted reports claiming that the Government of the United Arab Emirates has issued a visa ban on Sierra Leoneans and several other African citizens. 

Last week, Allafrica.com reported that the UAE has imposed a visa ban on Sierra Leoneans and citizens from 19 African countries who seek to visit Dubai immediately.

According to a press release the embassy claimed that they have not received any information from the government of the UAE on the said matter and hence the rumor is being considered false and misleading.

