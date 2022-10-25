UAE imposes visa ban on Sierra Leoneans and 20 other African nationals

The General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has imposed a visa ban on Sierra Leoneans and citizens from 20 African countries who seek to visit Dubai with immediate effect.



Other countries include Ghana, Uganda, Sudan, Cameroon, Nigeria, Liberia, Burundi, Republic of Guinea, Gambia, Togo, Democratic Republic of Congo, Senegal, Benin, Ivory Coast, Congo, Rwanda, Burkina Faso, Guinea Bissau, Comoros, and the Dominican Republic.



According to a notice, authorities have asked travel agents to reject all applications from the countries highlighted above.



“Any applications from the above-mentioned countries will be sent back or canceled.”

In recent years, Africans seeking to work in UAE, mostly Dubai has been using the 30-day visit visa as a means to prolong their stay in the country.

To read more, click here.

Source: Allafrica.com

