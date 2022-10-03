ECSL extends voter registration deadline for two days

The Electoral Commission of Sierra Leone (ECSL), in a press release issued on Monday, October 3, 2022, extended the period of voter registration by two more days, starting October 7 to 8.

According to the press release, the extension of the registration was made as a result of the initial challenges encountered with setting up the equipment and deployment of staff, which results in to delay in the opening of some voter registration centers across Sierra Leone in the first phase of the exercise.

ECSL in an Emergency Political Party Liaison Committee (PPLC) meeting today at Tower Hill, issued a press statement that cognizant of initial challenges, it will extend voter registration in 1,815 Phase1 centres by 2 days commencing 7 to 8 October 2022 pic.twitter.com/Ww3if4O2Q8 — The Electoral Commission for Sierra Leone (@ECsalone) October 3, 2022

The extended period of the exercise will on be limited to the 1,815 registration centers of the first phase. They further said the second phase of the exercise has been successful and they are satisfied with the turnout and also the data collection process.

Lastly, they encouraged all those who have not registered to take advantage of the extended window to exercise their right to register.