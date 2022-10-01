Sierra Leone’s Eugenia Kargbo makes TIME100 Next Rising Stars

Freetown City Council’s Chief Heat Officer, Eugenia Kargbo has been named as TIME100’s Next rising stars for the year 2022.

The annual list recognizes 100 emerging leaders from a range of industries around the world. The list features musicians as well as medical professionals, government officials as well as movement leaders, and high-profile whistle-blowers alongside top CEOs.

Kargbo, the first chief heat officer in Africa, is building resilience for Freetown. Her appointment as a heat officer shows that the climate crisis is an important issue that needs dedicated resources and attention.

She has been tasked with raising public awareness of extreme heat, improving protection and responses to heat waves, and collecting, analyzing, and visualizing heat impact data across a city of 1.2 million people.

Her work also focused on building Freetown’s adaptive capacity and coming up with innovative solutions to the challenges the city faces. Some of the nature-based strategies implemented include the effort to plant 1 million trees to help reduce temperatures on Freetown’s streets.

She is the project manager for Freetown City Council’s Global Cities Fund for Migrants and Refugees project.