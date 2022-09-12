7 features of iPhone 14 you should know

On September 7, 2022, Apple introduced its iPhone 14 brands coming with sophisticated designs, impressive camera upgrades, and groundbreaking new safety capabilities.



The new phone has four models and they include iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro-max. Below are the key features of the new iPhone 14.



Crash Detection: The entire iPhone 14 lineup introduces groundbreaking safety capabilities that can provide emergency assistance when it matters most. Crash Detection on iPhone can now detect a severe car crash and automatically dial emergency services when a user is unconscious or unable to reach their iPhone.

Powerful Camera Upgrades Enabled by Photonic Engine: this introduces a new standard for photo and video capture with a new 12MP Main camera featuring a larger sensor and larger pixels, a new front TrueDepth camera, the Ultra Wide camera to capture more of a scene, and Photonic Engine for a giant leap in low-light performance.

Emergency SOS via Satellite: The phones also has Emergency SOS via satellite, which combines custom components deeply integrated with software to allow antennas to connect directly to a satellite, enabling messaging with emergency services when outside of cellular or Wi-Fi coverage.

A15 Bionic: A Powerhouse with a 5-Core GPU: A15 Bionic brings incredible performance to the new iPhone. It's faster than all the competition at any price, the 5-core GPU enables smoother graphics for video apps, and high-performance gaming, and powers incredible camera features like Photonic Engine and Cinematic mode, all while delivering impressive battery life, and protecting privacy and security with the Secure Enclave.

Featuring iOS 16: This feature offers a reimagined Lock Screen along with new communication, sharing, and intelligence features that together change the way users experience iPhone.

Powerful Connection Capabilities: this helps users to experince super-fast downloads and uploads, better streaming, and real-time connectivity with 5G to help them stay in touch, share, and enjoy the content. It also has an eSIM system that allows users to easily connect or quickly transfer their existing plans digitally, it's a more secure alternative to a physical SIM card, and allows for multiple cellular plans on a single device.

Memory: the phones are available in 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB storage capacities.








