Drizilik’s Ashobi album makes Audiomack Africa “Top 10 Best Albums” for August 2022

Drizilik’s new Ashobi album made AudiomackAfrica’s “Top 10 Best Albums” for August 2022. The list features a mix of different albums with diverse genres from top artists across the continent.



Drizilik’s Ashobi album is listed with other stellar projects including Fireboy’s “Play Boy”, “Love Sounds Different” – Barbana, “Bad Since 97” – Buju, “The Guy” M.I. Abaga, “Trench Kid” – Balloranking, “The Brother’s Keeper” – Chike, “Runda” – Runda and “Amagama Deluxe” – Nomfundo Moh.



Ashobi, the highly anticipated sophomore album from multiple award-winning hip-hop and afrobeats artist Drizilik was released on 16 August. It was produced by an all-star cast of West Africa’s finest hitmakers including Altra Nova in Accra, Masterkraft in Lagos, DJ Rampage, and Sierra Leonean producers in Freetown. The album includes the hit single “Exodus” and “Ashobi’“ the title track featuring Idris Elba. Team Salute, Mic Monsta, Skillz, Foikee, MIC, Mimi Wood, and Ramoni are also featured on this lyrical masterpiece that fuses traditional music from Sierra Leone with Afrobeats.