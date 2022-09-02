Orange Sierra Leone awards two young social entrepreneurs

Orange Telecommunications on Thursday, September 1, 2022, awarded two young Sierra Leonean social entrepreneurs who won this year’s Orange Sierra Leone Social Venture Prize.

Osman Yaah, founder of Auto-Smart Irrigation and Energy Company won the “2022 Orange Sierra Leone Social Venture Prize,” and mental health advocate, Adeola Carew won the “Orange Tech Queen”.

Orange Social Venture Prize is an annual competition that aims at accelerating starts-up making positive impacts on society. The Orange Tech Queen is mainly focused on promoting business ventures led by women entrepreneurs with the primary purpose of improving the lives of women.



The two winners took home the total sum of NLE 150,000 as cash prizes. They will also represent Sierra Leone at the Orange Social Venture Prize International competition. Yaah won the sum of NLE 100,000, and Carew took home NLE 50,000 as support to boost their businesses or ventures.



Yaah’s Auto-Smart Irrigation and Energy Company is a business that uses smart irrigation technologies to help boost agricultural productivity in Sierra Leone and across the African continent.



Safe Space SL is a non-governmental organization that is breaking Sierra Leone’s culture of silence on sexual & gender rights and freedoms.



Other finalists for this year’s prize include Chernor Yayah Jagitay (CJBEM SL. LTD), Binta Jalloh (Farmerette), Kumba Fanday (The Community), Emmanuel Alie Mansaray (Prosthetic Limbs) & Josep Koroma (Life Blood).