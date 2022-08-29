Leone Stars captain Steven Caulker joins Turkish Süper Lig side Fatih Karagümrük

Steven Caulker, Sierra Leone national team captain has signed a two-year contract with Turkish Süper Lig side Fatih Karagümrük until summer 2024.

Welcome to Karagümrük, Steven Caulker



30 year old centre back Steven Caulker joins Karagümrük on a permanent two year deal. https://t.co/cTil5Xiyoj — VavaCars Fatih Karagümrük SK (@karagumruk_sk) August 28, 2022

Caulker, 30, was on loan to Gaziantep in the Turkish topflight league from Fenerbahce. He made 29 appearances in the 2021-2022 season and scored two goals.

The 6ft 3in skipper was a key player in the Sierra Leone national team during the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon. On Friday, August 26, 2022, his former club Fenerbahce confirmed Caulker’s release on mutual consent.

Fatih Karagümrük is managed by Italian legend Andrea Pirlo, they are currently 13th in the league after their opening three league matches. Caulker started his football career in 2007 at Tottenham and has played for English Premier League side Liverpool.