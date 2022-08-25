In Pictures: YACAP commemorates “International Youth Week” with National Youth Leadership Summit in Freetown

On Friday, August 19, 2022, the Youth And Children Advocacy Panel (YACAP) held its annual National Youth Leadership Summit at the House of Parliament in Freetown.



The two-day summit is the biggest youth-owned platform in Sierra Leone and hosts 500 young people across the country in commemoration of the International Youth Day to deliberate on pertinent issues affecting the youths in the society.



“Youth In Leadership For Peace Building And Conflict Resolution” is the theme for this year’s summit. The symposium was centered around the above theme to help transform young people to become ‘Peace Ambassadors’ in their various communities, as the country is still recovering from the impact of conflict.



The forum is also used as a platform for youths to unlearn, learn, relearn, renew, and refresh the status of young people and develop advanced innovative approaches for sustainable development.



Yvonne Aki Sawyer, the Mayor of Freetown City Council was the keynote speaker at this year’s event. The delegates that attended the event were from across the 16 districts in Sierra Leone, Liberia, Gambia, and Ghana.



The summit was climaxed with a hike to Leicester Peak on the second day. Young and energetic youths had an interactive session, as there was an open space for networking and collaboration among the delegates.



Photo Credit: ICE PHOTOGRAPHY