August 22, 2022

SwitSalone

Sierra Leone Entertainment News

Kei Kamara becomes MLS’s third all-time top goalscorer

Lamin Kargbo 30 seconds ago 1 min read

CF Montreal star and former Sierra Leone forward, Kei Kamara has become the third all-time highest goalscorer in the Major League Soccer (MLS) 

Kamara, 37, currently playing for CF Montreal, scored 135 goals after playing 384 matches. He joined the league in 2006 with Columbus Crew and he had a successful career all through his years in MLS. 

The forward who signed for CF Montreal in February this year is the only active player in the top 10 of MLS’s all-time goalscorers chart. He currently has 5 goals with 5 assists after 25 appearances this season. 

Kamara is 10 goals behind US soccer legend Landon Donovan (145), for whom the league’s MVP award is named after. 

Related Posts:

Tags:

More Stories

2 min read

The Storytellers: From Cry Freetown to Sing Freetown #MakeSierraLeoneFamous

4 days ago Lamin Kargbo
1 min read

Drizilik’s Ashobi Album Is Out Now

5 days ago Lamin Kargbo
1 min read

Isha Johansen elected as new FIFA Foundation Board member

6 days ago Lamin Kargbo

You may have missed

1 min read

Kei Kamara becomes MLS’s third all-time top goalscorer

31 seconds ago Lamin Kargbo
2 min read

The Storytellers: From Cry Freetown to Sing Freetown #MakeSierraLeoneFamous

4 days ago Lamin Kargbo
1 min read

Drizilik’s Ashobi Album Is Out Now

5 days ago Lamin Kargbo
1 min read

Isha Johansen elected as new FIFA Foundation Board member

6 days ago Lamin Kargbo