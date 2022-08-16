Isha Johansen elected as new FIFA Foundation Board member

Isha Johansen, the former president of the Sierra Leone Football Association, has been elected as a member of the FIFA Foundation Board.



She was elected alongside President Gianni Infantino and Sonia Fulford. FIFA Foundation was created in March 2018, as an independent entity with the objectives to help promote positive social change around the world and raise support for the recovery and reconstruction of damaged or destroyed sports infrastructure worldwide.



Johansen who led the Sierra Leone Football Association from 2013 to 2021, is a FIFA Council member and she has been a very vital figure in football development in the country. In 2004 she founded the premier league club, FC Johansen, borne out of a humanitarian project using football to reintegrate orphaned and displaced kids into society after Sierra Leone’s civil war.



“My passion for change, development, and humanity through football has strengthened over the years and I look forward to this exciting new global challenge,” she said in a social media post while expressing her gratitude for the new appointment.



FIFA Foundation runs a number of programmes around the world, including the Recovery Programme, FIFA Legends Programme, Football for Schools Programme, Campus Programme, Refugee Programme & Employee Volunteer Programme.