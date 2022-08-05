The Diary Of Alima: A Storyteller’s Journey To The Movies #MakeSierraLeoneFamous

The Make Sierra Leone Famous podcast “The Diary Of Alima: A Storyteller’s Journey To The Movies ” is out now. Host Vickie Remoe chats with actress, producer, and founder of Lema’s Diary Production Company Alimatu Farakhan Sesay.



This week @VickieRemoe chats with actress, producer, and founder of Lema’s Diary Production Company Alimatu Farakhan Sesay. The film producer uses her craft to make social commentary about issues affecting Sierra Leone’s women.https://t.co/wjuWmQIR1L #SaloneTwitter pic.twitter.com/FEMQrrnNA0 — Make Sierra Leone Famous (@TheMSLFproject) August 3, 2022

In this conversation, she shares insights on how she uses her craft to make social commentary about issues affecting Sierra Leoneans.



“At every point, I preach about education, domestic violence, and emotional and verbal abuse in all my movies that you have seen. For me, fiction is what I decided to make it, but these are things that are happening, these are things that are coming from the people around me,” said Sesay.



Sesay further talks about her recent movie “Profit Point,” which premiered in London at the Young Sierra Leonean Kip Kompin Cinema.



“Profit Point is about the place where I come from – the slums. For me the movie is one of the best because it gets to tell originally about the slums, the things young people are going through and in the middle of that we can find peace and love.”



A radio broadcast with Alimatu Farakhan Sesay on #MakeSierraLeoneFamous goes out on Wednesday at 11:00 GMT on Radio Democracy 98.1. Online the podcast is available on Itunes, Spotify, Audiomack, Anchor, and Google Podcast.



