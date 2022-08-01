Sierra Leone Weddings: Leone Stars striker Mohamed Buya Turay is married in Freetown!

Leone Stars and Malmo FF striker Mohamed Buya Turay has officially tied the wedding knot with his fiancee Suad Baydoun.

The wedding ceremony occurred on Sunday, July 31, 2022, in Freetown.

In a social media post, the striker expressed how he felt after he married his best friend.

“I married my sweetheart, wife, and best friend today!!! What an amazing human being and what a blessing. I can’t wait to enjoy life with you together,” he said.









Turay and his newly wedded wife have been in love for a long time now, they have been sharing romantic photos on social media expressing their love for each other.

Public members have taken to different platforms to congratulate the couple, wishing them the best of luck, and God’s blessing.