August 2, 2022

Sierra Leone Weddings: Leone Stars striker Mohamed Buya Turay is married in Freetown!

Lamin Kargbo 16 hours ago 1 min read

Leone Stars and Malmo FF striker Mohamed Buya Turay has officially tied the wedding knot with his fiancee Suad Baydoun. 

The wedding ceremony occurred on Sunday, July 31, 2022, in Freetown. 

In a social media post, the striker expressed how he felt after he married his best friend. 

“I married my sweetheart, wife, and best friend today!!! What an amazing human being and what a blessing. I can’t wait to enjoy life with you together,” he said. 

Turay and his newly wedded wife have been in love for a long time now, they have been sharing romantic photos on social media expressing their love for each other. 

Public members have taken to different platforms to congratulate the couple, wishing them the best of luck, and God’s blessing.

Related Posts:

Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

New Music Video: Watch “Ar Yah” by Mus B

15 hours ago Lamin Kargbo
2 min read

Doctors in Sierra Leone embark on indefinite strike action demanding better working conditions

16 hours ago Lamin Kargbo
1 min read

Who is William Fayia Sellu Sierra Leone’s new Inspector General of Police

5 days ago Lamin Kargbo

You may have missed

1 min read

New Music Video: Watch “Ar Yah” by Mus B

15 hours ago Lamin Kargbo
1 min read

Sierra Leone Weddings: Leone Stars striker Mohamed Buya Turay is married in Freetown!

16 hours ago Lamin Kargbo
2 min read

Doctors in Sierra Leone embark on indefinite strike action demanding better working conditions

16 hours ago Lamin Kargbo
1 min read

Who is William Fayia Sellu Sierra Leone’s new Inspector General of Police

5 days ago Lamin Kargbo