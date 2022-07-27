New Music Video: Watch “Truth” by MSM 1000

“Truth” is the latest music video by Sierra Leonean rapper MSM 1000.



As the title implies, Truth is a song that MSM 1000 used to lay out the problems affecting Sierra Leone’s entertainment industry. The audio was produced by Gangsta, and the video was shot and directed by Match Box Production.



MSM 1000 is one of Sierra Leone’s fast-rising hip-hop rappers. The songs he writes revolve around promoting positivity in society. In November 2020, he released his first EP titled ‘Music Saves Mind,’ an extended playlist ranging from Gospel to Love through hip hop.



The song is available on all streaming platforms.