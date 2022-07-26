New Music: Watch “Too Much Money” by Liberian singer CIC featuring Drizilik

“Too Much Money” is the latest music video by Liberian singer and songwriter, CIC featuring multiple-award-winning Sierra Leonean hip-hop, and afrobeats artist Drizilik.



The song is the first collaboration between the Liberian superstar and Drizilik, and it’s a classic amapiano party vibe. The audio was produced by Danny & Dr. Base. Its visuals was shot and directed by Brian Ohene.



Too Much Money is now available across all streaming platforms.