July 26, 2022

New Music Video: Watch “Woman” by Letticia featuring Star Zee

Lamin Kargbo 21 hours ago 1 min read

“Woman” is the latest music video from Sierra Leonean singer, Letticia featuring Star Zee.

The song is an anthem for women in the country, it’s sending out a message that encourages women to step up and try to do anything they wished for in this world. It also preaches against violence on women and girls. 

Woman is now available on all streaming platforms. Its audio was produced by Yung Lee and the video was shot and directed by Lifestyle Multimedia. 

