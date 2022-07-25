World Health Organization Declares Monkeypox A Public Health Emergency

The World Health Organization (WHO) has declared the monkeypox outbreak a global health emergency amid a worldwide upsurge in the number of cases.



With the tools we have right now, we can stop #monkeypox transmission and bring this outbreak under control. It’s essential that all countries work closely with affected communities to adopt measures that protect their health, human rights and dignity.pic.twitter.com/DqyvRtB8w2 — Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (@DrTedros) July 23, 2022

WHO made the announcement at the end of its second emergency committee meeting on the outbreak, as about 16,000 cases have been reported from 75 countries around the world. Also, there have been over 5 deaths due to the outbreak.



Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the WHO director general, said the outbreak had spread around the world rapidly and he had decided that it was indeed of international concern. There was little understanding of the new modes of transmission which had allowed it to spread.



“The WHO assesses that the risk of monkeypox is moderate globally and in all regions, except in the European region, where we assess the risk as high,” he said.

He further said the declaration would help speed up the development of vaccines and the implementation of measures to limit the spread of the virus.

The WHO is also issuing recommendations that it hopes will spur countries to take action to stop transmission of the virus and protect those most at risk.

