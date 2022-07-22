Sadio Mane wins African Footballer Of The Year Award

Senegal and Bayern Munich star, Sadio Mane has been named Africa’s Men’s Player of the Year at the 2022 CAF Awards in Rabat, Morocco.



Mane beat his Senegalese teammate Edouard Mendy and former Liverpool teammate – Egypt’s Mohamed Salah to win the best player of the continent award for the second time. Early this year, he led the Teranga Lions to win their first Africa Cup of Nations title in Cameroon.



Nigeria and Barcelona forward, Asisat Oshoala set a new record as she was awarded Women’s Player of the Year for the fifth time.

👑 @AsisatOshoala is the first player in history to win 5 African Player of the Year awards.



Below is the Full List of Winners for this year:

Player of the Year (Men)

Sadio Mane (Senegal and Bayern Munich)

Player of the Year (Women)

Asisat Oshoala (Nigeria and FC Barcelona)

Interclub Player of the Year (Women)

Evelyn Badu (Ghana & Sekondi Hasaacas Ladies/Alvaldsnes)

Interclub Player of the Year (Men)

Mohamed El Shenawy (Egypt & Al Ahly)

Young Player of the Year (Women)

Evelyn Badu (Ghana & Sekondi Hasaacas Ladies/Alvaldsnes)

Young Player of the Year (Men)

Pape Matar Sarr (Senegal and Tottenham Hotspur)

Coach of the Year (Women)

Desiree Ellis (South Africa)

Coach of the Year (Men)

Aliou Cisse (Senegal)

Club of the Year (Women)

Mamelodi Sundowns (South Africa)

Club of the Year (Men)

Wydad Athletic Club (Morocco)

National Team of the Year (Men)

Senegal

Goal of the Year

Pape Ousmane Sakho (Senegal & Simba)