Sierra Leonean Technical Strategist PJ Mandewa Cole has died at 36

The Head of Project Design and Implementation at the Directorate of Science Technology and Innovation (DSTI), PJ Mandewa Cole has died. He was reported to have died of cancer on Sunday, July 17, 2022.



It is with heavy hearts and profound sadness that the @DSTISierraLeone family announces the loss of our beloved colleague, friend and Head of Project Design and Delivery, @MandewaCole.



We ask that you keep his family and friends in your prayers.🙏🏾#TeamMagic pic.twitter.com/9rszDFVel3 — Directorate of Science, Technology & Innovation (@DSTISierraLeone) July 17, 2022

Cole, 36, was married to Pilona Nylander. He was an Associate from the Tony Blair Institute (TBI) and worked as the Lead Technical Strategist with DSTI. He also worked closely with the Chief Innovation Officer (COI) at DSTI, leveraging the expertise and network of TBI and supporting the CIO from within to make the most of his position for Sierra Leone’s development.



Before joining TBI, Cole led the Lifeline Nehemiah Projects during the Ebola epidemic in Sierra Leone to develop strategies for frontline support, through community education programs for over 100,000 people; provided food and psycho-social support to over 12,000 quarantined individuals, and in partnership built an Ebola Clinic which treated 271 people.



He was a One Young World Ambassador, Queen’s Young Leader, a member of the Queen’s Young Leader Advisory Panel, Royal Commonwealth Society Fellow, member of the Lifeline Nehemiah Projects board, and with the Lifeline Nehemiah Projects he has 32 young people living with him, the youngest being 3 years old.

His death has been very shocking to Sierra Leoneans at home and abroad. Many people have reacted across different social media platforms.

