From Homeless To Triumph: Meet The Founder Bringing Clean Energy To Sierra Leone’s Kitchen #MakeSierraLeoneFamous

The Make Sierra Leone Famous podcast “From Homeless To Triumph: Meet The Founder Bringing Clean Energy To Sierra Leone’s Kitchen” is out now. Host Vickie Remoe chats with Alhaji Siraj Bah, a multiple award-winning green entrepreneur who makes cooking briquettes out of coconut waste.



This week @VickieRemoe chats with Alhaji Siraj Bah, multiple award-winning green entrepreneur who makes cooking briquettes out of coconuts. Siraj shares his journey from homelessness in Freetown to becoming a successful young founders and job creators.https://t.co/wjuWmQIR1L pic.twitter.com/uHzBcxtY3a — Make Sierra Leone Famous (@TheMSLFproject) July 6, 2022

In this conversation, he shared his journey from being homeless in Freetown to becoming a successful young entrepreneur and job creator.



“I used to borrow phones from my friends who we are working together at the water factory, to Google search for young entrepreneurs on the internet, then I found one from Uganda by the name of Andrew Puya who started his paper bag company with USD 16 and by then I had USD 20, so I was motivated to start my own business of making paper bags.”



Siraj further speaks about the inspiration of how he transformed from just producing paper bags to charcoal briquettes, in order to contribute to clean energy production in the country, just after winning the first runner-up prize at the 2018 Anzisha Prize.



“After I won the USD 15 thousand, I bought machines from Ghana and started making briquettes, then it turned out to also be a very good idea, and later on I had to expand into poultry farming .”



A radio broadcast with Alhaji Siraj Bah on #MakeSierraLeoneFamous goes out on Wednesday at 11:00 GMT on Radio Democracy 98.1. Online the podcast is available on Itunes, Spotify, Audiomack, Anchor, and Google Podcast.



Last week’s show featured Namina Forna.

The podcast is made possible thanks to support from brand partners like the US-based air freight company DotBleu which ships packages to Sierra Leone from Washington DC; the DollHouse Boutique a household name for American fashion with stores in Baltimore and Los Angeles, and the Asmaa James Foundation, a nonprofit organization that supports girls and women to improve their livelihoods.