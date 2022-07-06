The Gilded One: From Sierra Leone to America Fantasy and Feminism #MakeSierraLeoneFamous

The Make Sierra Leone Famous podcast “The Gilded One: From Sierra Leone to America Fantasy and Feminism” is out now. Host Vickie Remoe chats with Namina Forna, author of the New York Times bestsellers “The Gilded Ones” and the “Merciless Ones”.



In this conversation, she discusses representation in fantasy books, girls’ rites of passage, books as escapism, and growing up in Sierra Leone.



“One thing I really try to do is to get people to question their point of view and their biases, and whatever expectations they bring to the table. One of the difficult moments for human beings is to question what they know to be true, because if you have to question what you know to be true then you have to question everything.”



Namina further speaks about the inspiration for her book “The Gilded Ones.”



“The Gilded Ones” was like growing up, you ask all these questions about what it means to be a woman, especially in the context of society and religion and all these things.”



