Sierra Leone rolls out its new Leone banknotes

His Excellency Dr. Julius Maada Bio has today July 1, 2022, launched the redenomination of the Leone at the Central Bank in Freetown.



The theme for the new Leone is “New Money, Same Value” and its primary aim is to simplify accounting records and reduce the high amount of cash volumes needed for purchasing goods and other transactions.



Today, we’ve moved in another new direction. I launched the new Leone notes which will significantly reduce cash needed for transactions. New notes; same value. As a government, we will put in place measures for economic growth that will sustain the value of our new Leone notes. pic.twitter.com/Cr8EHTiYIe — President Julius Maada Bio (@PresidentBio) July 1, 2022

“It is New Money, Same Value. New Notes, Same Value. The value of your pension, your debts, your rent, and your salary remains the same,” said President Bio.



The new Leone that is now in circulation has good paper quality and better security features. President Bio, further urged financial institutions in the country to extend loan facilities to citizens with low-interest rates.



Speaking at the launch, the Bank Governor, Professor Kelfala Kallon, said that the removal of the three zeros from old Leone notes was to make it easier to compete with other currencies. He, however, maintained that the redenomination might not solve the country’s economic problems, but through proper macroeconomic policies, it could reset the country’s currency.



“We hope that as we do this, we will bring together macroeconomic policies and structural changes that will make this the last time of denominating the currency of the country,” said Professor Kallon.



Meanwhile, there have been mixed reactions from people across the streets and on different social media platforms. Many people’s concern is the economic impact that the new leone will create in the country, considering the high level of hardship.



Below are some social reactions in relation to the new banknotes.



This doesn't happen often, I am excited to have my own #NewLeone



New Money, Old Money, same value.#WePray things get better in the Republic🙏#FreetownStories#SaloneTwitter pic.twitter.com/YvWwKa83ac — Amadu Lamrana Bah (@LamranaAmadu) July 1, 2022

#SierraLeone redenominates the #Leone and we now have the new bank notes from July 1, 2022. Excited! and applauding the @bankofsl for recognizing and honouring Mme Constance Cummings-John, now a constant inspiration for our women and girls – https://t.co/sSwmud9ZjI#NewLeone pic.twitter.com/cBeibEhWfn — Michael Imran Kanu, SJD (@michaelkanuSL) July 1, 2022

I had Le 4600 top up yesterday night but I woke up to Le 4.6 this morning I was so angry that I wanted to call Customer service to complain about the deduction from my account, then I remembered it’s the 1st so new Leones 😂😂😂#SaloneTwitter #newleones — Binta Mamadu Bah (@binta_mamadu) July 1, 2022

I wanted to go to the bank today but fear of the new Leones stopped me😂😭

I know for a fact that I will be confused for a while😢🙏🏾#SaloneTwitter #NewLeones #NewMonth #July2022 — Sha_Ray💟♓🇸🇱 (@Sisharay) July 1, 2022