July 1, 2022

Sierra Leone increases pump fuel price from SLL 18,000 to SLL 22,000

Lamin Kargbo 13 hours ago 1 min read

The Petroleum Regulatory Agency of Sierra Leone (PRA) and partners have on Wednesday, June 29, 2022, announced the increment in the pump prices of petroleum products in the country from SLL 18,000 to SLL 22,000 per liter effective June 30, 2022. 

Since January this year, Sierra Leone has experienced multiple increases in the price of petroleum products. Coming from SLL 10,000 to SLL 12,000 in February, SLL 12,000 to SLL 15,000 in March and SLL 15,000 to SLL 18,000 in June. 

