Magistrate Court sentenced LAJ’s elder brother and 10 others to 36 months imprisonment

Magistrate Mark Ngegba of the Pa Demba Road Court No.2 has sentenced Ishmail Bah – LAJ’s senior brother, Prezo Koroma, Don Creek, Zunaika Jabbie, Rahim Sahid, Bintu Takay Bangura, and 5 others to 36 months (3 years) imprisonment.
Bah and the other 10 were found guilty on two counts of riotous conduct and disorderly behavior. The convicts were arrested on June 15, 2022, at the OSD headquarters in Freetown, following the arrest and detention of musician LAJ.
However, the 12th accused, Ibrahim Kabia was discharged. LAJ is expected to appear in court tomorrow, as his trial on allegations of robbery with violence continues.
