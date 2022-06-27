June 28, 2022

New Music: Listen to “Hustle” by N.Doe featuring Drizilik

Lamin Kargbo 1 day ago 1 min read

“Hustle” is the latest single from Sierra Leonean rapper, N.Doe featuring Drizilik. 

As the title implies the song is an anthem that talks about chasing dreams and trying to be successful in life. The song was released on June 26, 2022, the birthday of N.Doe and it was produced by Yvng Doe. 

Go steam song now on all available streaming platforms. 

