New Music: Listen to “Hustle” by N.Doe featuring Drizilik

Thankful for a new age today! And today I drop my new song with my brother @drizilik listen to it on the link below:https://t.co/VJrTDIw1GU pic.twitter.com/0yfbLWR7vF — N.Doe (@ndoe_sl) June 26, 2022

“Hustle” is the latest single from Sierra Leonean rapper, N.Doe featuring Drizilik.



As the title implies the song is an anthem that talks about chasing dreams and trying to be successful in life. The song was released on June 26, 2022, the birthday of N.Doe and it was produced by Yvng Doe.



Go steam song now on all available streaming platforms.

