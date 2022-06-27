Housemate Salone S3: Meet this week’s evicted housemates

EVICTED!

What a night! Both happy and sad moments. Abdul Alhadi #1 aka Double A and Yeanie H. Sundufu #59 have been evicted from the Big House. Goodbye 👋 Best wishes to these two amazing reality tv stars! #Yagba continues for the LE 250 Million cash prize & trip to Dubai. pic.twitter.com/PlnyaXmDTy — AYV Media Empire (@AYVSierraLeone) June 26, 2022

In this week’s eviction on Housemate Salone, two housemates Abdul Alhadi #1 and Yeanie H. Sundufu #59 were sent home.



A total of 10 housemates have been evicted from this year’s show and there are presently 12 housemates out of 22 that entered the house. This year’s Housemate Salone is the third edition of the reality TV show and the theme is ‘D Game Get Yagba.”



The housemates are made up of young men and women from different social backgrounds across the country and other parts of the world. They live in the house for seven weeks, as they compete for the cash prize of SLL 250 Million (USD 25 thousand) and an all-expenses-paid trip to Dubai.

