Housemate Salone S3: Meet this week’s evicted housemates

In this week’s eviction on Housemate Salone, two housemates Abdul Alhadi #1 and Yeanie H. Sundufu #59 were sent home.
A total of 10 housemates have been evicted from this year’s show and there are presently 12 housemates out of 22 that entered the house. This year’s Housemate Salone is the third edition of the reality TV show and the theme is ‘D Game Get Yagba.”
The housemates are made up of young men and women from different social backgrounds across the country and other parts of the world. They live in the house for seven weeks, as they compete for the cash prize of SLL 250 Million (USD 25 thousand) and an all-expenses-paid trip to Dubai.
