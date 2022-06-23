Home Africa Leone Stars drops five places down in the latest FIFA rankings
by Lamin Kargbo
Sierra Leone men’s national football team, the Leone Stars have dropped five places down from 108th to 113th in the latest FIFA rankings. 

This comes after the team started its 2023 African Cup of Nations qualifying campaign against Nigeria and Guinea-Bissau. The team currently has one point, sitting in the third position in the group behind Nigeria and Guinea-Bissau. 

In January this year, the Leone Stars partake in the Africa Cup of Nations for the first time in 25 years. The team played three games at the AFCON, they drew two and loose one. From the last 5 matches played they have won two, drawn two, and lost one. 

Meanwhile, the team is ranked 25th in Africa, as Belgium and Senegal are leading the world and Africa respectively.

