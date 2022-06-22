Sierra Leone ranked as the 5th most peaceful country in Africa – 2022 Global Peace Index

Sierra Leone has been ranked as the 5th most peaceful country in Africa and 50 in the world, according to the latest Global Peace Index.



In this year’s report, Sierra Leone dropped one place down in Africa and four places down in the world as compared to the 2021 result. The Global Peace Index is an annual report that measures the level of peacefulness across the world. It presents a data-driven analysis of trends in peace, economic values, and how to develop peaceful societies in 163 countries across the world.



The 2022 Global Peace Index results show that the average level of global peacefulness has deteriorated by 0.03%. However, Iceland is still the most peaceful country in the world since it stood at the number one spot in 2008.



Meanwhile, Afghanistan is the least peaceful country in the world for the fifth consecutive year, followed by Yemen, Syria, Russia, and South Sudan.



In the last 5 years, Sierra Leone has been moving from different positions in the world rankings of global peace. From sitting at 43 in 2016, 39 in 2017, 35 in 2018, 52 in 2019, and 46 in 2021.

