Yak Jones Foundation brings reading and history to students on African Child’s Day

In order to continue its mission of improving the reading culture in Sierra Leone, and in commemoration of the African Child’s Day the Yak Jones Foundation held a book reading session for primary school students at S.M. Broderick Municipal School in Freetown.

Fashion Designer Mary-Ann Kaikai read from “20 Icons of Sierra Leone” book which features her great-grandmother Madam Wokie Massaquoi. Madame Wokie was the longest-serving woman Paramount Chief in Sierra Leone. She ruled the people of Gallines Perri Chiefdom in Pujehun District for 46 years (1925 – 1971).

Dr. Yakama Jones, literacy advocate and founder of the Yak Jones Foundation encouraged the students to study hard as it will help them to grow up to make meaningful contributions to society.

“Nothing is impossible, you can be whatever you want to be as long as you put your mind to it. So let’s enjoy the rest of the day and let us not forget that we are all African children and we should work together to make Sierra Leone and our continent a better place,” said Dr. Jones.

The Yak Jones Foundation donates books and learning materials to needy schools and communities. In March this year, they supported three early childhood development centers in Freetown, Moyamba, and Kambia.