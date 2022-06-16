The Director: A Film Industry Grows In Sierra Leone #MakeSierraLeoneFamous

The Make Sierra Leone Famous podcast “The Director: A Film Industry Grows In Sierra Leone” is out now. Host Vickie Remoe chats with Mohamed Lansana Spartar, a Sierra Leone screenwriter and movie director based in Freetown.

He has written 6 movies including, Deep In The Game, Save By Grace, Together By-Law, Profit Points, and Wate Berra, a documentary film about the life and work of Haja Zainab Hawa Bangura, the former Minister of Foreign Affairs in Sierra Leone.

In this conversation, he talks about his journey as a filmmaker, the growth of the Sierra Leonean films, and the importance of passing legislation to protect and support the movie industry.

“While in school at Prince of Wales, I was in the drama department and I was acting in different roles whenever we have our annual prize-giving ceremony. Since then people started liking my acting skills, telling me that I can be a good actor. At the age of 17, a friend shared an audition flyer with me and I participated in it, but unfortunately, they did not call me. I later went for another audition, where I ended up being a production assistant, from that moment I started learning the different know-hows of making films and that is how I started my journey.”

Lansana further speaks about the big standout changes that have occurred in the movie industry since he released his first film in 2016.

“We have grown production-wise, now we are using standard cameras because if we want to hit the international market this is one of the criteria we must be able to meet.”

