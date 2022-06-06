American International University confers Honorary Degree of Doctor of Humane Letters to First Lady Fatima Maada Bio

The American International University in West Africa has on Saturday, June 4, 2022, awarded an Honorary Degree of Doctor of Humane Letters to the First Lady of Sierra Leone, Fatima Maada Bio.



She was conferred the degree in recognition of her outstanding humanitarian and philanthropic work across the world. Professor Adama Sallah, during the citation presentation, said that Madam Bio characterizes bravery and intelligence in her leadership.



Amazing day it has been. Thank you Allah for nothing is possible except by your will. Thanks to the American International University for conferring on me a Dr of Humane Letter for my service to humanity. Thank you @PresidentBio for giving me the space to serve. Thank you Salone. pic.twitter.com/vG1mlvEaRd — Fatima Maada Bio @HandsOffOurGirls (@Ladyfatimabio) June 4, 2022

Madam Bio, in the celebration ceremony, expressed her appreciation to the university for recognizing her work in this unique way. She further urged the University to remain steadfast in promoting women in the region by recognizing their work and formal knowledge.



“Thank you, Sierra Leone, for allowing me to serve you; thank you for making me understand what it means to be a woman that is determined to make a change; thank you for giving me the special privilege and space to be your First Lady,” said Madam Bio.

The first lady of the Gambia, Fatoumatta Bah-Barrow was also awarded the same degree in recognition of her work towards humanity.

