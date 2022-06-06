Home Africa American International University confers Honorary Degree of Doctor of Humane Letters to First Lady Fatima Maada Bio
AfricaNewsPeopleWorld

American International University confers Honorary Degree of Doctor of Humane Letters to First Lady Fatima Maada Bio

by Alhassan Lamin Kargbo
written by Alhassan Lamin Kargbo

The American International University in West Africa has on Saturday, June 4, 2022, awarded an Honorary Degree of Doctor of Humane Letters to the First Lady of Sierra Leone, Fatima Maada Bio. 

She was conferred the degree in recognition of her outstanding humanitarian and philanthropic work across the world. Professor Adama Sallah, during the citation presentation, said that Madam Bio characterizes bravery and intelligence in her leadership. 

Madam Bio, in the celebration ceremony, expressed her appreciation to the university for recognizing her work in this unique way. She further urged the University to remain steadfast in promoting women in the region by recognizing their work and formal knowledge.

“Thank you, Sierra Leone, for allowing me to serve you; thank you for making me understand what it means to be a woman that is determined to make a change; thank you for giving me the special privilege and space to be your First Lady,” said Madam Bio. 

The first lady of the Gambia, Fatoumatta Bah-Barrow was also awarded the same degree in recognition of her work towards humanity. 

Related Posts:

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterest

Communications Officer, Blogger, and Reporter covering sports, entertainment, youth activities, business, human interest, and other fascinating stories for Sierra Leoneans audiences at home and abroad. Send your news to me on +237674517135 via WhatsApp.

Related Articles

Twitter Announces Two New Updates for Content Creators...

Sierra Leone Diaspora’s F A Cole’s new book...

Holding Space: Meet The Filmmaker Who Champions Sierra...

Sierra Leone News Today

Sierra Leone: The SwitSalone Style File of Fatmata...

Sierra Leone News Today

Mass wedding in South Korea despite fear of...

On Independence day Sierra Leone COVID-19 cases reach...

Sierra Leone News Today