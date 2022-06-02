Home Africa Antonio Rudiger joins Real Madrid from Chelsea on a free transfer
AfricaFootballNewsPeopleSportsWorldyouths

Antonio Rudiger joins Real Madrid from Chelsea on a free transfer

by Alhassan Lamin Kargbo
written by Alhassan Lamin Kargbo

Antonio Rudiger has signed a four-year contract with 14 times UEFA Champions League winner Real Madrid in Spain on a free transfer. 

Prior to joining Madrid, the German-Sierra Leonean defender, 29, played for Chelsea FC in the English Premier League. The defender joined Chelsea in 2017 from A.S. Roma in Italy for an initial fee of £29 Million. 

He made 203 appearances and scored 12 goals for the English side. He also won the FA Cup, Champions League, Europa League, Uefa Super Cup, and Club World Cup.

Rudiger was described by Chelsea as one of the most passionate characters to represent the club in recent memory.

He will be publicly unveiled to the Real Madrid fans on June 20, 2022. 

Related Posts:

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterest

Communications Officer, Blogger, and Reporter covering sports, entertainment, youth activities, business, human interest, and other fascinating stories for Sierra Leoneans audiences at home and abroad. Send your news to me on +237674517135 via WhatsApp.

Related Articles

Sierra Leone News Today

New Music : Big Brother Africa’s Zainab Sheriff...

Sierra Leone News Today

Vickie Remoe’s Podcast To #MakeSierraLeoneFamous Is Back With...

Latest Salone songs of the week ﻿

Meet Sierra Leone’s Essential Workers: The Stone Miner

Freetown Mayor Yvonne Aki Sawyer named as TIME100...

Sierra Leone News Today

Frances Jah from Sierra Leone wins “Best Actress...