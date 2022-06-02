The Artist Curator Rebuilding Sierra Leone’s Art Scene One Exhibit At A Time #MakeSierraLeoneFamous

The Make Sierra Leone Famous Podcast “The Artist Curator Rebuilding Sierra Leone’s Art Scene One Exhibit At A Time” is out now. Host Vickie Remoe chats with Hawa Jane, Lawyer, Artist, and founder of The Barray Arts Collective.



In this conversation, Jane talks about how she founded a community for artists in Freetown and opened up opportunities for African art with NFTs, and emerging artists from Sierra Leone that everyone should know.



“Being part of the NFT world you will meet other artists, and it’s a different way to explore your work. It’s also a new marketplace that will be great for artists in Sierra Leone.”



Jane further speaks about she does her work, the narratives she is trying to convey, and her targeted audience.



“Some of the things that are fascinating to me is our African history. Before I lived in Sierra Leone, I didn’t know anything about African history, because we were not taught that in school. So I tried to incorporate some of that in my art, particularly in my writing system, because I think it’s beautiful and it speaks to me on a special level.”



