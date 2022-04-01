Home Africa Dr. Imambay Kamara & Gilleh Scholz from Sierra Leone honored with U.S Presidential Lifetime Achievement Award
by Alhassan Lamin Kargbo
Two Sierra Leonean women, Dr. Imambay Kamara and Gilleh Kebbie Scholz have been honored with the U.S President Lifetime Achievement Award. 

The U.S President Lifetime Achievement Award honors community service providers across different surroundings for their exemplary contributions toward humanity, peace, and the environment. 

Dr. Kamara is the Founder of the Disabled International Foundation, Dr. Imambay Kadie Kamara Global FOUNDATION, an organization supporting women and girls. Her work has continuously supported the transformation of lives across various communities over the years. 

She has helped disabled people of all categories around the world, including orphans, she also supported African countries during the Ebola epidemic. 

Gilleh is a gospel singer who just released her second album. She has contributed immensely to the development of the lives of different people through her non-profit organization5. During the 2014 Ebola epidemic, she raised funds to help fight the virus in Sierra Leone and many other crises that have occurred in the country. 

Source: Vertex Media & Salone Messanger 

Related Posts:

0 comment
0
