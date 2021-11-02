Elon Musk challenges UN official to solve the problem of hunger in the world ﻿

World billionaire and entrepreneur, Elon Musk has in a Twitter interaction challenged a United Nations official who claims that just a portion of his wealth could solve the problem of hunger in the world.



He was responding to comments made by David Beasley, the director of the World Food Programme, who was repeating a call last week on billionaires like Musk to step up now on a one-time basis to help solve the problem of hunger in the world.



The world needs to wake up. We’ve got a global humanitarian crisis on our hands that is spiraling out of control. 42M people in 43 countries face famine NOW.



All we need is $6.6B—just .36% of the top 400 US billionaires' net worth increase last year. Is that too much to ask?? pic.twitter.com/YMD7zuPwsf — David Beasley (@WFPChief) October 27, 2021

According to Musk, he asked the World Food Programme to explain how the world hunger problem would be solved with USD 6 billion.



“If WfP can describe on this Twitter thread exactly how $6B will solve world hunger, I will sell Tesla stock right now and do it,” he stated.



He further states that it must be open-source accounting, so the public sees precisely how the money is spent.



Musk is CEO of the electric-vehicle company, which last week joined the handful of companies valued at more than $1 trillion.



The $6 billion amount would be just a small fraction of Musk’s current net worth of $311 billion and less than the $9.3 billion his wealth increased on Oct. 29 alone, according to the billionaire’s index.