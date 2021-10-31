Home Africa Music Video: Watch Famous new motivational anthem “Winner” ﻿
Music Video: Watch Famous new motivational anthem “Winner” ﻿

by Alhassan Lamin
“Winner” is the latest music video released by Sierra Leonean afro-pop star Famous.

Winner is one of several Famous songs that he released this year, the audio was dropped on July 3, 2021, and it was produced by Fliptyce. 

The song is not that type of regular Sierra Leonean music, winner is a motivational anthem that inspires people who are going through hard times in life to be strong, put on the work so they could conquer their troubles and win at the end of the day.

The Video displays a family setting of how people in Sierra Leone face difficulties to make ends meet. After going through several denials, the family at the end of the day gained success because of their hard work. It was shot and directed by Micheal Songa

Watch “Winner” now on Youtube and be motivated to make you achieve your goals.

