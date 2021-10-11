Home News & Politics International Day of the Girl Child 2021: Institutions and Individuals in Sierra Leone join the rest of the world to commemorate the importance of this day ﻿
International Day of the Girl Child 2021: Institutions and Individuals in Sierra Leone join the rest of the world to commemorate the importance of this day ﻿

by Alhassan Lamin
Today, October 11, 2021, is the International Day of the Girl Child. Every year, countries around the world commemorate this day as it marks the importance of adolescent girls in society. 

The day is used to identify the power and potential of girls by creating different opportunities for them. Likewise, International Day of the Girl Child is also used as a means of amplifying issues affecting girls and creating solutions on how they can be empowered globally.

The theme for this year’s International Day of the Girl Child is “Digital Generation. Our Generation”. 

In Sierra Leone, different individuals, NGOs and institutions have made a duty to be part of this year’s commemoration by sending out several messages to boost the protection of girrightsght and make them be part of the rights to help improve the quality of life in the world.

Below are screenshots of the messages posted by these organisations. 

