Mark Zuckerberg loses over USD7bn in hours as Facebook, WhatsApp & Instagram suffers global outage ﻿

Mark Zuckerberg, the CEO of Facebook, personal wealth has fallen by nearly USD 7 billion in a few hours after his social media sites were hit by an outage globally.



In the afternoon hours of Monday, October 4, 2021, reports were seen online about the global outage of Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram. At least, three billion users of these platforms were frustrated and unable to connect right across the globe due to the shutdown.



According to Bloomberg, the social media giant’s stock plummeted around 5 per cent on Monday, adding to a drop of about 15 per cent since mid-September. In total Zuckerberg has lost a reported total of USD 19 billion in wealth since September, this year.



However, many social media users were on Twitter to do their normal interactions, but Facebook-owned sites are now back online and working.