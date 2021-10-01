Home Africa Guinea’s military coup leader Col. Mamady Doumbouya sworn in as president ﻿
AfricaNewsNews & PoliticsPeoplePoliticsWorldyouths

Guinea’s military coup leader Col. Mamady Doumbouya sworn in as president ﻿

by Alhassan Lamin
written by Alhassan Lamin 17 views

Guinea’s military coup leader, Col Mamady Doumbouya has been sworn in as the country’s interim president, just a month after he overthrew Professor Alpha Condé.

The former French legionnaire who is 41 years old, is Africa’s second-youngest leader, after Mali’s Assimi Goïta, 38 who also staged a military coup.

Regional blocks like ECOWAS and African Union have so far condemned Col. Doumbouya’s military takeover on September 5 this year. 

Both bodies have suspended Guinea, ECOWAS has also imposed sanctions against the coup leaders and demanded a return to constitutional rule within 6 months.

According to a publication by the BBC, while speaking at the Mohammed V palace in Conakry, the new president said that his mission was to “refund the state” by writing a new constitution, tackling corruption, changing the electoral system and putting in place “free, credible and transparent” elections. 

He also promised to “respect all national and international commitments to which the country has subscribed”. 

However, he has not stated how long it would take to organise elections but says anyone taking part in the interim government will be barred from contesting in upcoming elections.

Related Posts:

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterest

Related Articles

Breaking from a Culture of Dependency

Sierra Leone News Today

President Bio lifts more COVID-19 restrictions

Sierra Leone News Today

Ernest Bai & The APC Party 2 years...

5 lessons learned from the Vickie Remoe Show...

Sierra Leone: Prisoners set prison on fire in...

Make Sierra Leone Famous Podcast Ep11 –Sierra Leoneans...

BREAKING NEWS: Football Legend Diego Maradona has died...

Subscribe To Our Newsletter

KUSHE O! BE THE FIRST TO KNOW! Get Breaking News, and the latest trends from Sierra Leone's every week. If no to bot Salone wi no go eva mail yu!

You have Successfully Subscribed!