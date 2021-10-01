Fans react to Kei Kamara’s question on why Christian Caulker wasn’t invited for Leone Stars friendlies by Coach Keister ﻿

Sierra Leonean football-loving fans have taken to social media to give their reactions to a post made by 36 years old striker, Kei Kamara after a 19 man foreign base squad was called up by Coach John Keister.



The striker made a Facebook post just hours after the official call up press release was issued by the SLFA and below are his exact words.



“I’m honoured to be called for my first ever international friendly for Sierra Leone in my 12yrs career…yeah let that sink in. I’m even debating if I should just keep a clean slate 🤔



But WHY is Christian Caulker not getting a call-up?????? Please help me ask 🇸🇱⚽️.”



Following this post, people have asked several questions as to why Kei needed to ask why Christian Caulker wasn’t called up, as he is not part of Leone Stars technical team.



Below are the screenshots of people’s reactions.