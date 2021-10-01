Home Africa New Music Video: watch “Maela” by Emmerson ﻿
AfricaEntertainmentPeopleWorldyouths

New Music Video: watch “Maela” by Emmerson ﻿

by Alhassan Lamin
written by Alhassan Lamin 20 views

Emmerson Bockarie has released the official music video for his new track titled “Maela”.

Maela is a song that you can use to express your love for your partner (especially a female). The song is a dance hall track that can be used at any type of party. 

Its audio was produced by Joshbeatz and was released in August, this year. The video was also released on October 1, 2021. 

Watch “Maela” on YouTube now:

Related Posts:

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterest

Related Articles

Mr Bangz of Double Bangz releases first solo...

Returning to Africa to escape President Trump?

Sierra Leone News Today

Watch Sia ‘Sitta Luvz’ Tarawally #SierraLeoneTag (VIDEO)

Sierra Leone: Big Brother’s Bassey graduates UNI, Fourah...

Nomination list for the 2021 National Entertainment Awards...

Sierra Leone: Vickie Remoe returns with her eponymous...

Discover Banana Island

Sierra Leone: Chef Binta talks about food, community...

Subscribe To Our Newsletter

KUSHE O! BE THE FIRST TO KNOW! Get Breaking News, and the latest trends from Sierra Leone's every week. If no to bot Salone wi no go eva mail yu!

You have Successfully Subscribed!