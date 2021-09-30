Umbro announce technical sponsor partnership with Sierra Leone Premier League side FC Johansen ﻿

Umbro South Africa has confirmed the announcement of a new partnership as the official technical sponsor of the Sierra Leone Premier League side FC Johansen.



The club was founded in 2004 by the former president of the Sierra Leone Football Association Madam Isha Johansen, as a platform for changing the narrative of football in the country and for uplifting Sierra Leonean youths who have been orphaned or displaced by the country’s 11 years of civil war.



FC Johansen is joining 9 national federations and more than 35 professional teams across Africa in wearing Umbro’s double diamond.



The sales representative of Umbro, Bevan Yon, expressed their commitment to supporting football within the continent.



“We are strongly committed to the credible support of West African football as shown by our technical partnership with the Sierra Leone national team’s, and we are thrilled that FC Johansen will join the Umbro ranks,” he stated.



Malik P. Hilger, CEO of FC Johansen, responded that “FC Johansen has always taken pride in subscribing to the bigger picture and using the power of football for positive change. The Umbro partnership will play a big role in the football development and visions of the club, on and off the pitch.”