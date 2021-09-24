Sierra Leonean-American rapper Nata nominated 3x for AFRIMA 2021

The All Africa Music Awards has released its nominees for this year’s awards and US-based Sierra Leonean artist Nata has been nominated in three different categories. She is the only Sierra Leonean nominated for this year along with Sarkodie, Nasty C, Ladipoe, Khaligraph Jones, Vector and others.

Newcomer Nata aka “Rap Sweetheart” is nominated in the categories of Best African Rapper/ Lyricist, Best Female Artist in International Music and Best African Act in Diaspora (Female).

The All Africa Music Awards popularly known as AFRIMA is an annual award ceremony designed to promote, reward and celebrate the distinct rich African music globally, it brings along millions of music-loving fans by promoting African Music to glorious pinnacle beyond the borders of Africa. It was established by the International Committee AFRIMA in partnership with the African Union (AU).

This year’s nomination list has over 400 songs from different artists in 30 Continental and 10 regional categories.



Nata was born in New York City to Sierra Leonean parents. She and has always wanted to do music since her childhood days. In 2018, after graduating college, she released her first single which was a freestyle. She released her first EP titled “Finally” in February 2019 and has been recognised by the likes of HOT 97, Missy Elliott and many others.