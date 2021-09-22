Home Africa Sierra Leonean model Naomi Kay wins the 2021 Miss Global International Dubai ﻿
by Alhassan Lamin
Sierra Leonean model, actress and entrepreneur Naomi Kay have been crowned as the winner of the 2021 Miss Global International Beauty Pageant in Dubai, UAE.

Naomi’s winning makes her the first black African woman to win the Miss Global International crown. The annual pageant is one of the most respectable International titles for women in the world of beauty and wants to showcase their modelling style.

The pageant isn’t only based on beauty showcasing but it’s also a way to raise campaigns to make women independent and be aware of their rights.

Naomi Kay, is a 26-year-old Sierra Leonean model, actress and entrepreneur based in Turkey. She was born, raised and attained her education in Freetown, the capital city of Sierra Leone. 

Naomi is the founder and CEO of Naomi Kay Foundation, an organisation that supports underprivileged and girl-child education across different communities in Sierra Leone.

Congratulations to Naomi and all the best in her future ventures. 

