Sierra Leone Premier League 2021/2022 season starts today

The Sierra Leone Premier League 2021/2022 football season will commence today, Saturday, September 11, 2021, across different playing grounds in the country.
The new season will have 18 football clubs competing for the country’s top-flight league title. Opening matches for today’s fixture are as follows.
• Freetown City F.C versus SLIFA at the Attouga Mini Stadium, 4:15 p.m.
• Bai Bureh Warriors versus Old Edwardians at the Port Loko Field, 4:15 p.m.
• Bo Rangers versus East End Tigers at the Bo Mini Stadium, 4:15 p.m.
Later in the night by 7 p.m. 2019 league winners will play Sierra Leone Police F.C at the Siaka Stevens Stadium in Freetown.
However, the previous league season was disrupted by the Covid-19 pandemic, as the government imposed a ban on public gatherings to reduce the spread of the virus.
We wish all the teams the best of luck.
Stay tuned for more updates on the 2021/2022 Sierra Leone Premier League season.
Subscribe To Our Newsletter
KUSHE O! BE THE FIRST TO KNOW! Get Breaking News, and the latest trends from Sierra Leone's every week. If no to bot Salone wi no go eva mail yu!
You have Successfully Subscribed!