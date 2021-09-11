Sierra Leone Premier League 2021/2022 season starts today

The Sierra Leone Premier League 2021/2022 football season will commence today, Saturday, September 11, 2021, across different playing grounds in the country.



The new season will have 18 football clubs competing for the country’s top-flight league title. Opening matches for today’s fixture are as follows.

• Freetown City F.C versus SLIFA at the Attouga Mini Stadium, 4:15 p.m.

• Bai Bureh Warriors versus Old Edwardians at the Port Loko Field, 4:15 p.m.

• Bo Rangers versus East End Tigers at the Bo Mini Stadium, 4:15 p.m.

Later in the night by 7 p.m. 2019 league winners will play Sierra Leone Police F.C at the Siaka Stevens Stadium in Freetown.

However, the previous league season was disrupted by the Covid-19 pandemic, as the government imposed a ban on public gatherings to reduce the spread of the virus.



We wish all the teams the best of luck.

Stay tuned for more updates on the 2021/2022 Sierra Leone Premier League season.